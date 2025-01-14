Jordan Poole drops 30 points with six threes, marking his fifth straight 25+ point game as the Wizards secure their sixth win against the Bulls. (1:24)

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole dressed as his team's namesake Monday.

Poole arrived at Washington's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves dressed as a wizard. He wore a custom "Ravenclaw" black cloak with a matching tie and sunglasses alongside a white dress shirt. Poole's initials were stitched under the Ravenclaw logo.

Ravenclaw is one of the four houses of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series. Members of the Ravenclaw house embody learning, wit and wisdom, according to harrypotter.com.

Heading into Monday's game, Poole was averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds. He had an eight-game streak of scoring at least 20 points snapped in a 136-95 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.