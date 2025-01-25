Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, already ruled out of Saturday night's home game against the Toronto Raptors, will continue to be sidelined as he has further medical testing on his injured left shoulder, the team announced.

Johnson sustained the injury when he blocked a layup attempt by Toronto's Scottie Barnes in the second quarter of Atlanta's 122-110 road loss Thursday.

"[Johnson] will be listed as out as he undergoes further medical testing and evaluation," the Hawks said in a statement Saturday afternoon. "His injury and status will be updated as appropriate."

Johnson missed five games with a right shoulder problem and returned on Jan. 18.

He leads the Hawks with 10.0 rebounds per game. He is second in scoring average (18.9), assists per game (5.0) and minutes per game (35.7). All four averages are career bests.

Atlanta selected Johnson with the 20th pick of the 2021 NBA draft out of Duke. In his four-year career, he averages 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 23.6 minutes per game over 184 games (94 starts).