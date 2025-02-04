Brian Windhorst and Chiney Ogwumike break down the multiteam deal that sends De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine to the Kings. (1:14)

De'Aaron Fox will pay tribute to his wife in his new threads.

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings traded Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach Lavine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks.

Though Fox will be donning a different uniform with the Spurs, many questioned which number he'd wear, given that San Antonio rookie guard Stephon Castle wears No. 5, Fox's old number with the Kings.

It was reported that Fox would be wearing the No. 2 jersey, a potential reverse No. 5. But on Monday, the Spurs revealed Fox's new jersey number to fans, motivated by someone he holds dear to his heart.

Fox's wife, Recee -- formerly Recee Caldwell -- is a former Texas Tech player. She wore the No. 4 before transferring to California.

They got engaged in 2020 and were married in August 2022.

Fox has spent his entire career with the Kings since being drafted in 2017. During his time with the Kings, Fox's scoring ability made him the franchise's No. 4 all-time scorer in career points, trailing Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman and Mitch Richmond, according to ESPN Research.

Fox, 27, is averaging 25 points, five rebounds and 6.1 assists in the 2024-25 season.