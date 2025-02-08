Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on Bones Hyland on Saturday, two days after the guard was obtained from the LA Clippers.

The Clippers acquired guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks from the Hawks for guard Terance Mann and Hyland in a trade announced late Thursday.

On Friday, the Hawks completed their trade of forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, future second-round picks and pick swaps.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields didn't include Hyland in his discussion about the team's future during a Friday news conference, so Saturday's move was not a surprise.

Hyland appeared in 20 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has played in 182 games across four NBA seasons with Denver and the Clippers.