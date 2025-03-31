MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke has treated his injured right knee with an injection, not surgery, and is expected to be back for the start of next season, the team said Monday.

Clarke was ruled out for the rest of the season with a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee after getting hurt in a loss to Portland on March 19. Clarke fell to the floor in the first quarter of that game.

The Grizzlies said he underwent several consultations and the decision to treat and rehabilitate his knee without surgery was unanimous. He has already received the injection.

The PCL sprain was the second significant lower-body injury of Clarke's career; he tore his left Achilles tendon late in the 2022-23 season and missed most of the following year.

He played 64 games this season and averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over 18.9 minutes per game.

Clarke, 28, has two years and $25 million left on his deal.

