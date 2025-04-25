Ja Morant is undercut going for a dunk and falls hard, forcing him to leave the game. (1:15)

MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant will miss Saturday afternoon's Game 4 because of the left hip injury he suffered in Memphis' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, sources told ESPN.

The Grizzlies are on the brink of elimination. No team in NBA history has overcome an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.

Morant was spotted on crutches in the tunnel by Memphis' bench during the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 114-108 loss in Game 3.

Morant crashed to the court after Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort fouled him on a high-flying attempt to finish on a fast break.

After being helped to his feet, Morant limped to the line to take his free throws, missing both. He immediately checked out of the game and hobbled to the locker room, removing his jersey as he entered the tunnel. He was ruled out for the rest of the game at the beginning of the second half.

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo did not confirm Morant's status for Game 4 following Friday's practice.

"They're still examining him," Iisalo said.

Morant was not able to participate in the practice. He underwent an MRI on Friday.

This is the second injury that Morant has suffered during the postseason. He sprained his right ankle in the Grizzlies' loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first Western Conference play-in game, but he received pain-killing injections to allow him to play three nights later as Memphis clinched a playoff berth by beating the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant was limited to 50 games during the regular season, missing time with a variety of injuries.

He suffered his most serious injury this season -- a posterior hip subluxation along with associated pelvic muscle strains -- when he took a hard fall after a midair collision in a Nov. 6 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed the next eight games.