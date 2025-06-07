Tim MacMahon and Kendrick Perkins react to the possibility of Jason Kidd leaving the Mavericks for the Knicks. (1:24)

Could Jason Kidd leave the Mavericks for the Knicks? (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright reportedly won't be in the mix for the New York Knicks' head coaching vacancy.

Seth Davis, who works with Wright for CBS Sports, said Wright told the Knicks he was not interested in the position and wants to remain retired. Wright, who is close with Knicks president Leon Rose, said he discussed the job with Rose briefly but was never formally asked for an interview, according to Davis.

Wright, 63, spent more than 20 years at Villanova before retiring in 2022 to become an analyst for CBS and TNT. The Knicks have strong ties to the school and Wright; Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson are former Wildcats previously coached by Wright.

Hart reacted to the news on X, joking that his former coach should "stay retired."

New York fired Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday in a surprise move after leading the team to its first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years.

The Knicks have considered Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd for the job, among other head coaching candidates, according to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon.