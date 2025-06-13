Russell Westbrook speeds straight to the rack for a huge layup for the Nuggets. (0:16)

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is declining his $3.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, which will make him a free agent on June 30, a source told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points on 44.9% shooting, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes over 75 games for the Nuggets this season. He started 36 games in his first campaign for Denver, the most for the veteran since 2021-22.

Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand last month to repair multiple ligament tears, the team announced, though Westbrook stated in his personal newsletter that he was having surgery to fix "two breaks that happened during the season." He is expected to resume full offseason training this summer following the procedure.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Westbrook boasts career averages of 21.2 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 1,237 games (1,075 starts) with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets.

He is the career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in NBA history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205) but is still seeking his first NBA championship.

