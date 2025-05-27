Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand to repair multiple ligament tears, the team announced Tuesday evening.

In his World of Westbrook newsletter published Tuesday morning, the veteran point guard said he was set to undergo surgery to fix "two breaks that happened during the season."

"I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon," Westbrook said. "The comeback is already in motion #WhyNot."

The Nuggets said Westbrook is expected to resume full offseason training this summer following the procedure.

The 36-year-old Westbrook averaged 13.3 points on 44.9% shooting, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes over 75 games for the Nuggets this season. He started 36 games in his first campaign for Denver, the most for the veteran since 2021-22.

His fingers were heavily taped during Denver's playoff run, which ended on May 18 with a seven-game series loss to Oklahoma City in the Western Conference semifinals.

Westbrook has a player option for 2025-26 that carries a $3.47 million cap hit. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP has until June 29 to opt in; if he doesn't he will be a free agent this summer.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Westbrook boasts career averages of 21.2 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 1,237 games (1,075 starts) with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets.

He is the all-time leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in NBA history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205) but is still seeking his first championship.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.