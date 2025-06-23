Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton has picked up his $33.3 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources told ESPN on Monday.

A beloved three-time All-Star with the Bucks, Middleton was traded to the Wizards at the deadline last season as Milwaukee attempted to get younger at forward.

Middleton, heading into his 14th season in the NBA, has been hampered by injuries in recent years and spent last season recovering from offseason surgery on both ankles. He appeared in just 37 games and averaged 22.8 minutes last year.

Despite the low volume, Middleton remains an efficient scorer and effective playmaker. His 58.8 true shooting percentage was tied for the third-best of his career and per-36 minutes he averaged nearly 19 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Middleton rose from G League player to NBA All-Star on the strength of his ability to play well off Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He averaged over 20 points four times in a five-year stretch that began with the 2017-18 season and ran through the 2021-22 campaign. He co-starred with Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday to lead Milwaukee to its first NBA title in 50 years.