The New York Knicks are interviewing Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for the team's head coaching job, sources told ESPN.

The Knicks have now done formal interviews with three candidates -- Nori and two former head coaches, Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins -- for the vacancy.

Nori, 51, has been an assistant with Minnesota since 2021 under coach Chris Finch. The Timberwolves this month denied permission for the Knicks to interview Finch for the job, sources confirmed.

Nori has also worked as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Brown, the former Kings coach, interviewed for the Knicks job in 2020 and made a strong impression before New York hired Tom Thibodeau.

Jenkins, who was fired in March, had served as Grizzlies coach since 2019-20 -- the same season Ja Morant was named Rookie of the Year. The Grizzlies made three postseason appearances with Jenkins, with one playoff series win.

The Knicks are searching for a new head coach after firing Thibodeau in a surprising move after he led the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

Several teams have rebuffed the Knicks in their head coaching search this month, sources said.