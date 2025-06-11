Stephen A. Smith emphasizes he doesn't see why Jason Kidd should leave Dallas unless he has an issue with the team's ownership. (1:43)

The New York Knicks requested permission to speak to Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch for their open head coaching job, but were denied on both counts, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Knicks could request permission for other current head coaches, too.

Udoka and Finch are both coming off successful seasons with their respective teams, as the Rockets ended a four-your playoff drought as the West's No. 2 seed and the Wolves made their second straight conference finals.

New York is searching for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau last week in a surprising move after he led the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

The Knicks have considered Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd for the job as well but have yet to request permission for an interview as of Tuesday night. However, sources told ESPN the Mavericks would also deny the Knicks should they make the request.

Jay Wright, who coached three current Knicks starters when he was with Villanova, reportedly informed New York he wouldn't be interested in the position last week.

SNY first reported the Rockets' denial of the Knicks' request, and podcast host Mike Francesa first reported the Wolves giving their refusal.