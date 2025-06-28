Check out the best moments from Nicolas Batum with the Clippers in the 2024-25 NBA season. (1:53)

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is declining his $4.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season to become a free agent, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

There's mutual interest between the NBA veteran and the Clippers in a new deal together, sources said. The Clippers are allowed to start Batum's next contract at $5.6 million (120% of his 2024-25 salary) or use some of their $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Now heading into his 18th year in the NBA, Batum has already said there is a "very, very good chance" that this upcoming season will be his last.

The 36-year-old French forward played less than 18 minutes per game for the Clippers last season but made 78 appearances with eight starts. He remains a good defender at 6-foot-10 and spaces the court with a quick-trigger 3-point shot.

Batum's versatility shined in the Clippers' first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets. He shot nearly 40% on 4.7 3s per game in the postseason to go along with 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said ahead of the offseason that the team "1,000 percent" hopes Batum returns in 2025-26.

Batum has spent most of the past five seasons with the Clippers after long stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets. He's a two-time Olympic silver medalist as part of the French national team.