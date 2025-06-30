Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option in 2026-27, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Bucks prioritized bringing back Porter and finalized a deal tonight with his agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation.

Porter declined his $2.5 million player option earlier this summer, making him a free agent.

Porter signed with the Clippers last summer after missing all of the 2023-24 season following an arrest in September 2023. He pleaded guilty in January 2024 to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation in connection with an incident involving his girlfriend.

Porter played 45 games for the Clippers before he was traded at the deadline to the Bucks. Porter had more success in Milwaukee, averaging 11.7 points on nearly 50% shooting from the field and 40% from 3-point range. In the playoffs, his minutes increased to 30.2 per game following Damian Lillard's season-ending injury.

After a successful stint with the Bucks, Porter decided to let his $2.5 million option expire to become an unrestricted free agent.

Porter, 25, was the 30th pick in the 2019 draft but lasted just one season with the Cavaliers before he was traded to Houston. After three seasons with the Rockets, he was traded to Oklahoma City and waived following his arrest.