Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Thomas Sorber tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the 2025-26 season, the team announced.

Sorber, the 15th pick in the draft out of Georgetown, was injured during a workout in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

This will be the second straight season that an Oklahoma City first-round pick missed the entire season because of an ACL tear. Guard Nikola Topic, the No. 12 pick in 2024, was recovering from surgery when the Thunder selected him in the lottery.

Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman at Georgetown last season.