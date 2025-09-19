Kendrick Perkins reacts to Shams Charania's report on the NBA's rule change for end-of-quarter heaves, recalling Doc Rivers' stance encouraging players to take those shots. (0:42)

On Thursday, LeBron James made an appearance on the "360 With Speedy" podcast, touching on everything from retirement plans to golf -- and even a bit of beef. In short, King James had plenty to say.

James, 40, began by touching on his love for golf as a hobby that he picked up during the offseason. He admitted that his skill level isn't as high as fans might imagine but said he enjoys the test the sport brings.

"It's hard as s---," James said. "... I wanted a challenge, man, and I like being uncomfortable. Golf is like one of the few places where I can go where I don't get bothered as much."

The Los Angeles Lakers star also addressed retirement rumors, noting that it's coming but that the time isn't now.

"I know I'm on the other side of the hump. ... I'm not about to play another 23 years, that's for damn sure, and I'm not about to play another 10," James said. "I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is. I'm not there yet.

"Retirement is coming, it is coming -- it's just not here just yet."

He also reminisced about when he realized he was destined for greatness. In his first year of playing organized football, James said he collected 18 touchdowns in six games, and his youth team went undefeated. When he was in eighth grade, James and "six other kids" -- the Ohio Shooting Stars -- competed at the AAU Nationals basketball tournament in Orlando, Florida.

James said that out of about 120 teams, his squad finished in second place.

"In that tournament, I was like doing things that I hadn't did the summer before. I had finally started dunking in games, we started winning games we weren't supposed to be winning," James said. "I was making moves out on the floor and doing things that I was like dreaming about a couple of weeks before that. I was like, 'Oh s---, it's happening.'"

He also revealed the toughest player he has ever guarded wasn't an NBA or Olympic superstar but an opponent from his youth league days: Derrick Tarver.

"He was just stronger than everybody at like f---ing 10," James said. "He still thinks he can cook me now."

He also addressed the lighthearted "LeBron lying" jokes, looking back on when he claimed that he predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-point game in 2006.

"Every time I say something, everyone thinks it's a f---ing lie," James quipped. "When [Kobe] got 60, we watching the game, I'm like, 'Oh s---, yo, he might go for 80 tonight.'"

James then reflected on several moments that have become staples of online lore. Beginning with the "Happy International Women's Day" meme, he explained that he approached Lakers president Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis at a game on the holiday that he did not play in because of an injury.

"That was the first thing that came to my mind," James said. "I guess it was a conversation [starter]."

Next, he moved on to the "It ain't our ball?" moment from the NBA bubble. James recalled being puzzled at the end of the timeout where the Lakers had possession but he saw the Portland Trail Blazers about to inbound the ball.

"We're trying to win a game -- win a championship. ... I wasn't in the game then, but I knew when we came off the court, it was our ball," James said.

James closed out his viral memories with a story from when he executive produced 2 Chainz's studio album "Rap or Go to the League." The moment that went viral? James saying, "Here go two more for y'all."

He explained that two songs were initially left off the album, but he pushed to have them included.

"In my mind I'm like 'Bro, you gotta rerelease them and [they] gotta go on the deluxe," James said. "I'm a music guy who loves music, but at the time, I [didn't] know the ins and outs on what makes a deluxe album."

James also touched on the status of his relationship with Canadian rapper Drake. Tension built between the two after the rapper covered up his St. Vincent/St. Mary's jersey tattoo with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey over the summer. A track by Drake titled "Fighting Irish Freestyle" was also leaked and seemed to be directed at James.

"Always wish him the best, obviously," James said. "Different places right now, currently. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine, but it's always love for sure."

James is entering his 23rd season. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Lakers.