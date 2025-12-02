Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has a grade 2 right hip adductor strain, the team announced on Tuesday.

Williamson, who already missed 11 games earlier this season, will be reevaluated in three weeks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Williamson missed eight straight games in November because of a hamstring injury. He recently missed two games after he returned from that injury because the games were the second of a back-to-back set, respectively.

Williamson, 25, is averaging 22.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 10 games this season, his seventh with the Pelicans.

Since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, Williamson has played in just 224 out of a possible 493 games (45%) for the Pelicans, according to ESPN Research.

The last-place Pelicans (3-18) enter Tuesday with the NBA's worst record.

New Orleans has a -3.0 net efficiency this season when Williamson is on the court versus a -13.9 net efficiency when he is off the court, according to ESPN Research.