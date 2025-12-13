Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been medically cleared and will start Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves without a minutes restriction, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Curry missed the Warriors' previous five games with a left quadriceps contusion. He also missed three games in November due to sickness.

The game against the Timberwolves also presents the first opportunity for Curry to play with younger brother Seth in an NBA regular season game. Seth Curry signed with the Warriors in October, was released about two weeks later then re-signed on Dec. 1. The two brothers played at the same time for 100 seconds during the 2013 preseason.