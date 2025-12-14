LAS VEGAS -- Not only did the Orlando Magic lose their NBA Cup semifinal against the New York Knicks Saturday afternoon here at T-Mobile Arena, but they might have lost their starting point guard for an extended period of time, too.

Jalen Suggs had a spectacular 25-point first half, going shot for shot with Knicks star Jalen Brunson through the opening 24 minutes, but he exited the game after attempting to play through a left hip injury he suffered in the third quarter. Suggs was in obvious discomfort in the locker room afterward.

Suggs and the Magic will head back to Orlando on Sunday, and he is expected to be evaluated to see how long he could be sidelined.

"It's the part that sucks the most," Suggs said of having to miss time with an injury. "I truly tried [to play]. There's nowhere else I would have rather been than on the court battling with my guys, especially in a close game. But [God] be having other plans, and I can't be mad at his plans."

Suggs, who struggled to get to his feet and walk out of the locker room after the game, otherwise shut down any questions about being forced to leave the game.

"I don't even know," he said when asked what happened. "We'll figure out what it is."

It's an unfortunate reality that Suggs, now in his fifth season, has gotten used to having to figure out what his injuries are and come back from them. He has missed at least 20 games in three of his first four NBA seasons and spent most of October working his way back from surgery to repair a knee injury that ended last season for him in January.

Suggs' injury occurred after one of the best offensive halves of his NBA career. He was getting wherever he wanted against New York in the early going, flying out in transition and repeatedly getting to the basket.

"He's been battling through some pain the last few games," Magic forward Paolo Banchero said. "He's just been giving it his all for the team and kind of playing through it, so you hope it's not too bad, whatever the injury is. We don't want to lose him.

"He gave us a great effort in that first half ... unfortunately, he couldn't go in the second half."

Suggs initially suffered the injury when Knicks forward OG Anunoby stole the ball from him on a drive to the basket with 5:58 to go in the third quarter. Suggs immediately let out a yell and grabbed at his left hip, then limped his way through the next couple of possessions before a timeout was called.

He reentered the game after the timeout, only to check out a couple of minutes later for what proved to be the final time of the night.

"We know who he is, and what he's about," Magic guard Desmond Bane said. "He wants to win more than anything ... he laid it all on the line for us."