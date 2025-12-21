Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Clippers big man Ivica Zubac exited the first half of Saturday's intracity showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers because of a left ankle injury and will not return, the team announced.

Zubac went to the floor in a heap late in in the first quarter and immediately hobbled back to the locker room for evaluation after Brook Lopez subbed in for him.

Zubac finished with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Coming into the game, Lakers center Jaxson Hayes said Zubac -- who is averaging 16 points and 11.5 rebounds -- would be a challenge to contend with.

"Zu is a dog, man," Hayes said after the Lakers' shootaround Saturday morning. "He's, honestly, I feel like one of the most slept-on bigs in the league, man. If you play him, you know he's like that. Zu has been like that for years."

The Lakers (19-7) are No. 4 in the Western Conference. The Clippers (6-21) are 15th -- dead last, after finishing fifth last season.

Before the game, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he challenged his team to finish the season 35-20, which would extend the franchise's streak to 15 straight seasons with a .500 record or better.