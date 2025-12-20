Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a game official at halftime of L.A.'s 143-135 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday, the league announced Saturday.

With the Lakers trailing 78-73 as the second quarter ended, Smart had a back-and-forth with one of the referees as he made his way off the court and flipped him the middle finger after the exchange.

Smart was previously fined $25,000 for flipping off a fan during the 2017 NBA playoffs.

Against Utah, Smart's actions resulted in him being called for a technical foul -- his third of the season -- and the Jazz started the second half with the technical free throw before play began.

Smart redeemed himself in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 17 points -- going 3-for-4 on 3-pointers -- to help the Lakers secure the victory.

The 12-year veteran is averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17 games with the Lakers this season, making 11 starts.

The Lakers will need him in the starting lineup again on Saturday against L.A. Clippers, with three members of their regular starting unit out because of injury.

Guard Austin Reaves will miss his third straight game with a left calf strain, center Deandre Ayton will miss his second straight game with a sore left elbow and forward Rui Hachimura was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday morning because of right groin soreness.