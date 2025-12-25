Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson will be reevaluated in four to six weeks after suffering a bone bruise and hyperextended right knee, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

An MRI revealed no structural damage or major injury after Johnson went down in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson was able to limp to the bench but did not return to the game. The Nuggets originally listed him as having a right knee sprain.

Johnson, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for Michael Porter Jr. before the season, is averaging 11.7 points and 30.6 minutes.

The Nuggets are now down three starters: Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.

Gordon has a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, suffered on Nov. 21 against the Houston Rockets. He is averaging career highs in points (18.8) and 3-point percentage (44.4%) this season.

Braun was set to miss at least six weeks after an ankle sprain on Nov. 12. He has become a key contributor in the Nuggets' rotation, often defending the opponent's best offensive player. He was averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Denver's first 11 games.