Thunder's Jalen Williams out Monday with hamstring strain

Oklahoma City Thunder star forward Jalen Williams has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and ruled out of Monday's road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Thunder have not announced the severity of Williams' strain or a potential timetable for his return.

Williams, an All-NBA selection last season, suffered the injury during the second quarter of Saturday's road loss to the Miami Heat.

He missed the first 19 games of this season while recovering from surgery on his right wrist, an operation he delayed until after Oklahoma City's championship run.

Williams has averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 24 games for the 35-8 Thunder, who have the NBA's best record.