Curry, Green, Edwards out for Warriors vs. Wolves on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stephen Curry and Draymond Green won't play for Golden State on Monday night at Minnesota because of injuries while Anthony Edwards is also out for the Timberwolves.

Both players suited up Sunday afternoon as the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 111-85 in Minneapolis. But coach Steve Kerr said Curry's balky right knee was causing him enough trouble on Monday morning to rule him out.

Green is sidelined because of a back injury.

Kerr expressed hope that both players would be back in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Utah.

Edwards was a late scratch because of a foot injury.

The Warriors were already short-handed after losing forward Jimmy Butler III for the season because of a torn ACL. Forward Jonathan Kuminga also will sit out because of a bone bruise and a hyperextended left knee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.