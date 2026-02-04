Sources: Kings, DeMar DeRozan haven't discussed buyout

Open Extended Reactions

If DeMar DeRozan remains with the Sacramento Kings past the trade deadline, they have zero plans to buy him out of his current contract, team sources said.

Following a report that mentioned DeRozan as a "strong possibility" to become a buyout candidate in the next month, league sources said there have not been any discussions with DeRozan's side about that path.

DeRozan is in the second season of a three-year contract signed in the summer of 2014. He is owed $25.7 million next season, but only $10 million of it is guaranteed.

DeRozan, like all of Sacramento's veterans, has been available to a certain degree in the lead-up to the trade deadline, but the Kings haven't been in a rush to move his contract. If he is kept past the deadline, the partial guarantee gives the Kings a chance to explore his trade market or opt to shed a chunk of salary this summer.

Veteran teammates, coaches and executives continue to praise DeRozan's professionalism behind the scenes, as he has remained productive and positive despite the regime change and losing environment he didn't initially pledge to join.

DeRozan is averaging 19.2 points in 51 games this season. Earlier this month, he became the 23rd player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.