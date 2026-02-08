Hawks' new forward Jonathan Kuminga out through All-Star break

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks' newly acquired forward Jonathan Kuminga will miss at least one week while recovering from a left knee bone bruise.

The Hawks announced before Saturday night's home game against the Charlotte Hornets that Kuminga sustained the injury while playing for Golden State at Dallas on Jan. 22.

The Hawks acquired Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield in the trade that sent center Kristaps Porzingis to the Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Hawks say Kuminga will be evaluated following the All-Star break.

Atlanta forward-center Onyeka Okongwu is available against Charlotte after missing four games with a dental fracture. Okongwu wore a protective mask in pregame warmups.