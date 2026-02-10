Tatum practices but says it doesn't mean return imminent

Stephen A. Smith urges Jayson Tatum to not rush back from injury as he weighs in on what Tatum's return could mean for Boston. (2:15)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum participated in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage with players since tearing his right Achilles last May but cautioned that this latest step in his recovery doesn't mean his return is imminent.

Tatum participated in practice with the Celtics' G League affiliate in Maine on Tuesday and said he was "feeling good" afterward.

"Today is 39 weeks [since the Achilles tear] so it's been a long journey," Tatum told reporters Tuesday. "And it's just the progression of rehab, [this was] the next step. Doesn't mean that I'm coming back or I'm not. We're just following the plan. It was just another step."

Tatum has been out since suffering the torn Achilles in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. It's an injury that often takes up to a full year to return from. When asked how close he felt to returning to the court for the Celtics, Tatum admitted he still doesn't know.

"I just feel a little bit better every day and I just try and focus on that," he said.

The Celtics have thrived despite his absence, currently sitting third in the East, behind the play of All-Star Jaylen Brown. Tatum talking last week on "The Pivot" podcast about a fear he could upset the team's chemistry with his return. He addressed those comments Tuesday, saying:

"Obviously I know what I bring to the table and what I'll bring to the team, but I'm also aware these guys have been playing extremely well," Tatum said. "Not to say that I'll come in and mess it up or anything like that. It was just kind of being vulnerable I guess for a moment."

Celtics president Brad Stevens said last week that it's best to wait until Tatum is "110% healthy" and fully cleared before he returns.

"That's it. That's the objective, and that's what we're going to stick with," Stevens said.