Wizards' Alex Sarr out about 2 weeks with hamstring strain

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr has sustained a right hamstring strain and will miss approximately two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Sarr, one of three players averaging at least 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game this season, will miss Friday's Rising Stars game.

He did not play in the Wizards' 138-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday with what the team called right hamstring tightness.

It was Washington's final game before the All-Star break, as the Wizards hold the second-worst record in the NBA at 14-39.