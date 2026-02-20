Trae Young closer to Wizards debut, Anthony Davis in holding pattern

Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Trae Young is getting closer to his Washington Wizards debut, but Anthony Davis still isn't ready for the practice court, the team announced on Thursday.

The Wizards acquired the injured duo -- who have 14 All-Star appearances between them -- in respective trades with Atlanta in January and Dallas earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Young last played on Dec. 27. He will "ramp up" basketball activities to continue his recovery from an MCL sprain and a thigh bruise, according to a team statement, and be evaluated next week.

Earlier this month, Wizards GM Will Dawkins said Young had been practicing in one-on-none and two-on-two settings.

The 32-year-old Davis last played on Jan. 8.

After rehabbing ligament damage in his hand in Dallas before the All-Star break, he's now in Washington following a visit to hand surgeon Steven Shin in Los Angeles. He'll be reevaluated in two weeks.

"You just follow the process," Washington coach Brian Keefe said. "That's what we always do."