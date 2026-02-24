Grand jury declines to indict Patrick Beverley in assault case

A Fort Bend County (Texas) grand jury returned a no-bill Monday in the case involving former NBA guard Patrick Beverley, who was arrested last fall on a felony assault charge in what police called a "family violence" incident.

The grand jury's decision that there was not enough evidence against Beverley for the matter to go to trial brings the case to an end.

"Patrick wants everyone to know that he would never do anything to harm his sister and that he is very grateful that the grand jury has recognized that with their no-bill," Beverley's attorneys, Rusty Hardin and Letitia Quinones-Hollins, said in a statement. "He is thankful for all who prayed for him and supported him during this time. He is glad that the process was allowed to work as it did and his hope is that with these charges behind him now, his name and reputation will be restored."

Beverley, 37, was arrested in November at a home in Rosharon, Texas. At the time, he posted to social media an unsigned statement saying he had unexpectedly found his sister, a minor, alone with an 18-year-old man.

"He was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don't believe what followed happened the way it's been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court," the statement said.

After Monday's grand jury decision, Beverley posted: "I am deeply grateful for all thoughts and prayers for the family. We must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls. This ordeal has truly made our family stronger. Thank you for your continued support and prayers."

Beverley last played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024. He previously was with the Houston Rockets, the LA Clippers and several other teams over his 12-year career.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.