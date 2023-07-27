Determined Chris Goulding 'not interested in slowing down' ahead of World Cup

As a two-time Olympian and two-time World Cup representative, Chris Goulding has been a Boomers staple over the last decade.

Arguably the best outside shooter in the country, Goulding's ability to shoot off the catch or dribble continues to make him one of the stars of the NBL and a valuable commodity in the Boomers extended World Cup squad.

Set to turn 35 in October, Goulding remains intensely focused on what shapes as a huge 12 months for the national team leading into next year's Paris Olympics.

"I think about it a lot. I'm immensely driven to try and make these teams," Goulding told ESPN.

"I'm someone who is always thinking towards the Boomers, but I still have the nerves when the email comes through. Is it going to say 'thanks for your service or we'll see you at camp?'

"It's a massive part of my basketball journey, trying to make these Australian teams, the pride I have for playing for Australia and how lucky I've been to do it on so many occasions."

In his own words, Goulding has been building his work levels towards next week's training camp in Cairns, but truthfully, he never really took his foot off the gas post NBL season. With United eliminated, he signed with Paris Basketball, heading to Europe with his family to play under former Sydney Kings head coach Will Weaver.

"I'm really thankful to Will. It was a great opportunity for me to get back to Europe and play some good basketball. To have my family there and experiencing another culture for a period of time was great," Goulding said.

"Going over and playing against different opposition, European basketball, to be able to experience that is good to have in my back pocket as another experience if I am called on by the Boomers. At the end of the day with the Boomers, this is who we are trying to beat, the best of Europe so it was a no brainer and I definitely had World Cup prep in mind."

Chris Goulding is still Melbourne United's most important player. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Appearing in all six games during the Boomers' bronze medal run at the Tokyo Olympics, Goulding was one of only three Australian players (Patty Mills and Joe Ingles) to launch three long range attempts per game, connecting on 35 percent of those tries.

"My mindset and attitude is that I go to camp in the best condition I can, I play as hard as I can, I do what I do and what I can bring to the team," he continued.

"If the coaches decide that's what they need in the team, I'm ecstatic, if they decide that someone else is more deserving or they want to go in another direction then I know I've been one of the luckiest guys around to feature in this team for so many years, almost ten years now.

"That's my attitude towards it, I'm going to camp to try and make the team because I think the next (period) in Australian basketball is exciting, it's promising and I want to be a part of it."

Goulding acknowledges that the next few years will continue somewhat of a transformation period for the program, with the guard joining NBA veterans Mills, Ingles and Matthew Dellavedova as green and gold stars to have comfortably entered their thirties.

Despite that, Goulding still pieced together sizzling offensive moments throughout NBL23, averaging 17.0 points per game while drilling 38.5 percent of his league-high 9.1 3-point attempts per game.

"I'm not interested in slowing down," he says with a smile.

"I just love playing and training and doing all the things that hold me in good stead so much. I'm just going to keep doing it at the highest level I can for as long as I can. I can come off jovial about it but deep inside I'm really driven to do this for as long as I can for the highest level. If the Boomers is a part of that, let's roll."

Chris Goulding of Australia runs down the court during the International Basketball friendly match against Canada. James Worsfold/Getty Images

The final decisions on a 12-man roster for the World Cup appear excruciating on paper, with 10 currently contracted NBA players in the squad, leaving a non-NBA player contingent including Goulding, Dellavedova, Nick Kay and Duop Reath from the medal winning Olympic core.

"The talent coming in is amazing and it's not going to stop with the influx this World Cup. There's going to be guys that haven't played before that are going to get blooded into the team, then it's going to happen again in Paris," Goulding explains.

"Australian basketball is producing NBA talent at such a great level that it's only right that they are going to come in and get their feet wet in the national team program. There is going to come a day when NBA players aren't making the team so that's exciting for Australian basketball."

Among the expected inclusions who weren't present last Olympic campaign are Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey, with the backcourt pair scrimmaging with Goulding and United in recent weeks.