Ian Clark has agreed to a one-year deal with Melbourne United, sources told ESPN.

Clark, a six-year NBA veteran, spent the back-end of last NBL season with the Adelaide 36ers, which came after a stint with the Sydney Kings, where he helped them to the 2022 championship.

The 6'3 combo guard averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game with the 36ers over the 2022-23 NBL season, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.

He joins a United team - coached by Dean Vickerman - that's focused on a top-tier local contingent, led by Chris Goulding, Matthew Dellavedova, Jo Lual Acuil Jr., and Luke Travers. Vickerman eyed a perimeter shooting and scoring presence to complement that local core, and landed on Clark this week.

Ian Clark was big for the Sydney Kings last season as they claimed the NBL Championship. Matt King/Getty Images

News Corp was first to report on Clark engaging in talks with United.

United showed strong interest in Clark, Armoni Brooks, and Tyler Johnson, among others, throughout the recruitment process to fill this import slot, sources said.

Clark was a member of the Golden State Warriors from 2015 to 2017, and played a key role off the bench for their title-winning campaign in his final season with the team, averaging 6.8 points per game in the playoffs.

Clark, 32, joins Goulding, Dellavedova, Travers, Lual Acuil Jr., Shea Ili, Ariel Hukporti (Next Star), Flynn Cameron, Tanner Krebs, Kyle Bowen, and Brad Newley as contracted players for United ahead of the 2023-24 NBL season. The team has one vacant roster spot remaining.

United is coming off a season where they went 15-13, finishing in seventh place and missing postseason action.