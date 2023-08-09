Boomers coach Brian Goorjian discusses what he's seen from Josh Giddey's NBA development, and the guard's pivotal role that he's looking to build around. (2:47)

Will Cummings has signed a one-year deal with the South East Melbourne Phoenix, sources told ESPN.

The American guard completes the Phoenix's main roster for the 2023-24 NBL season, and is arguably the most accomplished import the franchise has ever recruited.

Cummings, 30, last played for the Zhejiang Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association, which came after an extremely successful career in Europe.

Will Cummings during his time with the Zhejiang Lions. Jiang Han/Xinhua via Getty Images

The 6'2 guard was the Most Valuable Player of France's LNB Pro A in 2022 as a member of Metropolitans 92, and was subsequently named to the All-EuroCup First Team. Cummings averaged 17.2 points and 5.2 assists per game over his MVP season in the LNB Pro A, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

In 2019, he was named the MVP of Germany's Basketball Bundesliga as a member of EWE Baskets Oldenburg, and led the league in scoring at 21.3 points per game.

In joining the Phoenix, Cummings reunites with Alan Williams -- whom he played alongside at Russia's Lokomotiv Kuban from 2019-2021 -- and completes an import trio that includes returning point guard, Gary Browne.

Cummings completes the Phoenix's roster for the upcoming NBL season, joining Williams, Browne, Mitch Creek, Matt Kenyon, Reuben Te Rangi, Gorjok Gak, Owen Foxwell, Rhys Vague, Craig Moller, and Ben Ayre as contracted players.

The Phoenix, who have a new head coach in Mike Kelly, are coming off a fifth-place finish, having missed the 2022 postseason after failing to win their Play-In Qualifier.