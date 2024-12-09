Ahead of Wednesday nights ESPN game of the round, Southside Flyers guard Maddy Rocci is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Adelaide. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together news stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

TRADE FOR TALBOT

Triple Olympian Steph Talbot has expressed her excitement for a fresh start with the WNBA's newest franchise.

The 30-year-old had just led her Adelaide Lightning to a win over Southside in Melbourne on Friday night when she learned the Golden State Valkyries were set to select her in the expansion draft the following day.

Talbot, who played for the Los Angeles Sparks last season and has previously represented Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm, said while the news was a surprise it was a move she welcomed.

"It's a new journey starting with a new franchise. They look like they're trying to build a good club, I feel like they're going to look after their players really well and I've only heard good things about Natalie Nakase (Head Coach)," Talbot told ESPN.

Stephanie Talbot was formerly signed with the Los Angeles Sparks Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"There's a lot of internationals on the team which will be fun and I'm just excited for a fresh, new chapter."

Returning to the WNBA after an ACL injury, Talbot averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sparks in 2024.

"They seem really excited to have me so it's always nice to play for someone that values you. Hopefully good opportunity, I'm looking forward to it," she added.

Bendigo Spirit import Veronica Burton was also drafted, from Connecticut Sun, by the new franchise while past WNBL imports Kayla Thornton, Julie Vanloo and Monique Billings will also suit up for the Valkyries.

CG5000

Sydney Flames star and captain Cayla George elevated herself into rare air at the weekend when she registered her 5000th WNBL point.

The triple Olympian is just the fourth player to reach the milestone and joins elite company in six-time league MVP and five-time champion Suzy Batkovic (5843), five-time champion and dual league MVP Rachael Sporn (5823) and five-time champ Shelley Gorman (5204).

George's blocks in Saturday night's win over Sydney lifted her to third place on the league's all-time blocks list. Her 445 rejections sees her surpass Suzy Batkovic (443) and Tracey Peacock (444)

To celebrate George's 5000th point, the Flames are offering 50 per cent off tickets, for 5000 minutes, for December 22's home game against Adelaide.

UNSTOPPABLE SAMI

Sami Whitcomb is producing an MVP-like season and created a slice of history in Round 6 with another scintillating performance.

Bendigo's boom recruit recorded her first-ever WNBL triple double and just the fifth in the past 15 years.

Her 16 point, 13 rebound, 10 assist display against Perth put her alongside now team mate Marianna Tolo (21 points, 13 blocks, 10 rebounds in 2009) Jenna O'Hea (18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists in 2012), Cayla George (30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists in 2022) and Jade Melbourne 19 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds in 2023.

Statistics courtesy of unofficial league statistician Dean Andrews.

REMEMBER THE NAME

Olivia Olechnowicz is just 15-years-old and has the Aussie basketball fraternity excited with her shooting prowess, basketball IQ and huge potential.

Just last month, the combo guard led the Australian Sapphires to a gold medal and was crowned tournament MVP of the FIBA Under-15 Oceania Championships in Canberra then last week dazzled for Queensland's John Paul College at the Foot Locker Australian School Championships.

Future two-way star? Olivia Olechnowicz has all the tools to get there. ⚔️#U15OceaniaCup pic.twitter.com/jsIieMVfF8 — NextGen Hoops (@NextGenHoops) November 16, 2024

Despite games being played throughout the massive Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre complex, a sizeable crowd gathered at the show court as the young star piled on 45 points, 19 rebound and 5 assists against Willetton Senior High School.

But, perhaps more impressive was her smarts and calm-head with the game on the line.

With her team two points down, Olechnowicz went to the line and after missing her first free throw, shot the second at the rim, got her own rebound, drew the foul and went to the line where she converted both attempts to send the game to overtime.

Her performances on the Gold Coast caught the attention of Opals head coach and WNBA championship mentor Sandy Brondello who was in attendance.

Olechnowicz will attend the Centre of Excellence in Canberra on a scholarship next year along with exciting Tasmanian prospect Andie Smith. The forward is the little sister of Opal and WNBA star Alanna.

THREE POINTERS with Perth Lynx guard STEPH GORMAN

*I played on Sami Whitcomb last round and always love being given a defensive match-up and the challenge it brings, having to find ways to disrupt the offence and their rhythm.

Sami is such an incredible player, I love her game so getting the chance to defend her and test my skills on the defensive end was something I was very excited about. She can score at all three levels and shoots the ball extremely well, trying to limit her scoring opportunities was always going to be a big challenge.

*Playing on this Perth team is so much fun. I love this team and I love our systems, we play extremely fast and shoot a lot of threes and it suits how I play very well.

*I love reading. A few of us on the team have started our own little book club with all the time we've spent travelling together which has been nice. I'm currently reading The Girl Who Fell From The Sky and I Fight, You Fight.