As the youngest starter in the WNBL, Monique Bobongie represents more than the UC Capitals uniform when she takes to the court.

The 17-year-old guard from Mackay, via the Centre of Excellence in Canberra, is a proud Aboriginal, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander woman.

"I'm not just playing for my teammates and my team but I'm representing my culture and my family, all the sacrifices they've made for me and trying to make them proud. I'm doing this so I can get somewhere and give back to my family," Bobongie told ESPN.

"My mum (Danielle) is Aboriginal, and her tribe is the Badtjala tribe of Fraser Island, the K'gari people. My Nanna Janice Reilly is a traditional owner of Fraser Island, and my dad (Corrie) is a Torres Strait and South Sea Islander.

"I've always known and been proud of my heritage, it's really special, and it's important for me to show Aboriginal and Torres Strait kids they can do it too, it doesn't have to be basketball but that they can accomplish anything."

Growing up in far North Queensland, Bobongie was unaware triple Olympian and four-time Canberra WNBL champion Marianna Tolo hailed from the same regional town.

Her basketball hero was in her backyard -- older sister Denisha.

Monique Bobongie is a future star of the competition. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"I started playing basketball when I was eight and I just wanted to play like my sister. I looked up to her and she was my role model," Bobongie explained.

"She's five years older me, she was a lot stronger but I'd always try to take her on and I think that's what helped make me the player I am today.

"I've always loved the competitiveness. I'm very competitive, really shy, but any time there is something to win I want to win."

As Bobongie progressed through representative and state teams, and onto junior national honours, she realised she aspired to become a pro. But with the blossoming of a goal came the stark reality she would have to move away from home, and a tight-knit family, to pursue her dreams.

That came as a 16-year-old, accepting a Centre of Excellence scholarship and beginning on a path thousands of young hoopers who'd come before her had taken.

"I was scared because I'm such a homebody and love spending time with my family, I don't like being away from them," she said.

"I was home sick a lot but my family are always a call away. When I'm homesick I Facetime my mum and my sister.

"I knew a few girls at the COE but being very shy I need to feel comfortable with people first. I wanted the opportunity to pursue basketball so it's just part of the sacrifices you have to make to try and get to your dreams."

The chance to represent her country, most recently at the 2024 Under-18 FIBA Asia Cup in China, also provided an opportunity to represent her family and people under a global spotlight.

Bobongie scored 23 points along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Final as Australia defeated the host nation, 96-79, to win a gold medal.

"It was so amazing. I got to play a lot and playing against other countries and seeing how they play and meeting players from other countries was really special because we are all the same no matter what country we come from.

Monique Bobongie represented Australia in winning the 2024 FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup. Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

"I got to play alongside my best friend Teyahna Bond, she's Torres Strait and South Sea also, our team manager brought the Torres Strait and Aboriginal flags for media day and we were just so proud to wear them. It was a special moment for us."

Bobongie next earned herself a spot on the UC Capitals roster for WNBL25 and announced herself in the pre-season tournament in Perth in September with 37 points on debut.

"I was in the zone, I guess you could call it. It was pretty special, my first WNBL points even though it was in the pre-season it was special," she recalled.

"When I'm in the zone I feel like there's no worries in the world. I don't think about whether I'm going to make the shot or miss the shot, I just play in the moment and it's so calming.

"It's pretty much my happy place."

Canberra coach Paul Gorris, also an assistant coach with the Opals and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, knows genuine talent when he sees it and instantly knew Bobongie was something special.

He said her understanding of the game and basketball IQ stood out.

"We've thrown her in the deep end and started her, she's having to learning quickly coming from juniors into senior women's, professional basketball," Goriss explained.

"You've got to be pretty special to get that opportunity as a rookie, as a kid, not many players get that opportunity, but it's a testament to Mon's talent and potential.

"I have trust and belief in her ability and we've got a young, inexperienced group in Canberra so it's trying to give her the experience now so she's better in year two, three and four for the Capitals."

Goriss added that Bonbongie's future is obvious.

"I see her as being a future Opal and not that far in the future.

"She most definitely has the attributes. She can handle the ball, she shoots the ball really well and is a smart decision maker with her passing."

Just two Indigenous Australians have represented the Opals at an Olympic Games - Rohanee Cox in Beijing in 2008 and Leilani Mitchell in Rio, 2016, and Tokyo, 2020.

The prospect of representing Australia and becoming the third Indigenous woman to do so on sport's biggest stage brings a beaming smile to Bobongie's face.

"Playing for the Opals is my No.1 dream and I would be so honoured to represent my country in basketball but also my people and community and show that Indigenous people can do it too," she said.

"It's really important so kids can see they can do anything, even if it's not basketball, they can have a dream and achieve it.

"I'd also like to play in the WNBA when I'm older but right now I'm just learning how to play in the WNBL and be away from my family."

For now, Bobongie is locked in on helping the Caps achieve their first win of the WNBL season and what would be the first of her professional career.

Her parents and younger sister Brianna, 8, will be courtside at AIS Arena on Thursday night when the Capitals take to the court against Townsville Fire in the WNBL's Indigenous Round.

The following night, the teenager will experience another coming-of-age milestone, her school formal, in Canberra.

"Indigenous Round is really special, just putting on the jersey will be special and proudly wearing everything it represents.

"Playing WNBL is a dream come true and having ticked it off at 17 is really special. I'm just focussing on this dream for now and then on to the next one."