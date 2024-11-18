Tacko Fall joins Breakers for rest of NBL season

Montrezl Harrell and Shea Ili get into an altercation after the foul as they and members of the crowd get ejected from the game between United and the 36ers. (1:46)

Tacko Fall will join the New Zealand Breakers for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBL season, sources told ESPN, after the team announced it had parted ways with American big-man Freddie Gillespie.

Gillespie played his final game with the Breakers on Saturday against the Cairns Taipans, leaving the team with averages of 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and a league-leading 1.8 blocks per game.

"I've built great and lasting relationships with my teammates, the Breakers staff, and our incredible fans," Gillespie said.

"I'm truly proud of everything we've accomplished together this season. As I look ahead, I'm excited to begin the next chapter of my journey."

Tacko Fall is still recovering from an injury but is expected to be available relatively soon.

The Breakers are in second place, with a 7-3 record, going into the November FIBA window.

Fall was slated to play for the Breakers in their trio of NBA preseason games but was ruled out of all three contests with a quad injury. He travelled to New Zealand to continue rehabilitating the injury, so he's been amongst the playing group for the majority of this NBL season.

Fall is still recovering from his injury but is expected to be available relatively soon.

Gillespie plans to sign with Olimpia Milano, sources said.

Breakers head coach Petteri Koponen told the playing group about the impending Gillespie release and Fall signing on Thursday, sources said.

Fall - a 7'6 centre out of Senegal - played three seasons in the NBA from 2019 to 2022, primarily with the Boston Celtics, and most recently as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over 37 total career NBA games, Fall has averages of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Fall, 28, last played for the Piratas de Quebradillas in Puerto Rico.