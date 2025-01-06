WNBL Weekly Round 11: Fire get Coffey boost, Tolo strikes gold

Isabella Brancatisano drives hard for the Sydney Flames and floats in the lay up whilst being fouled. (0:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together news stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Courtney Woods believes the addition of experienced WNBA campaigner Nia Coffey will strengthen Townsville’s championship credentials. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Coffey boost

Courtney Woods believes the addition of experienced WNBA campaigner Nia Coffey will strengthen Townsville's championship credentials.

Coffey, who replaces guard Zia Cooke following her pre-Christmas departure, returns to the WNBL where she last played in 2018-19 and was MVP for Adelaide in a season where they reached the Grand Final Series.

Fire co-captain Woods says the inclusion of the 29-year-old forward will be crucial for her third-placed team which boasts a 7-5 record.

"We had lost to Perth and Bendigo twice and to be a championship team more times than not you need two really good imports. We're really happy with how we've been playing but I think she will hopefully take us to that next level where we can be a championship team," Woods told ESPN.

"I think Nia will be really good and that's how you win finals games -- when you're a really tough team to score on, our offence has been flowing a bit better. I'm a bit undersized to play the three but she gives us a 6'1 wing that can guard players like Sami Whitcomb, Alice Kunek and Steph Talbot -- those very talented Opals players."

Coffey will arrive in Australia this week and suit up in Saturday night's home clash with Southside.

She adds to an already strong Atlanta Dream flavour in #WNBL25 with Laeticia Amihere (Perth), Naz Hillmon (Southside), Hayley Jones (Geelong), and Canberra coach Paul Gorris (Dream assistant coach) all involved in the past WNBA season.

Downtown Abbey

With scores level between Townsville and Southside in the dying seconds on Saturday night, there was nobody more nervous than Jaimee Seebohm when Abbey Ellis put up the three which won the Fire the game.

And it had nothing to do with Jaimee's faith in the Fire rookie. But Jaimee, a former Sydney Flames player, and wife of Townsville coach Shannon is heavily pregnant, due to give birth to the couple's third child this week.

With a thrilling win secured and interstate trip complete, the Fire now have their next four games at home which is a welcome sign of relief for the Seebohm family.

Tolo on a gold hunt

Five months after winning an Olympic bronze medal in Paris, Marianna Tolo is chasing gold.

The triple Olympian and Bendigo Spirit recruit is embracing her new surrounds in Victoria's goldfields by searching for the very thing that made the region famous.

She struck gold, a 2.3 gram nugget to be precise, on Friday after returning from Bendigo's three-game road trip where the Spirit banked a trio of wins.

"A couple of years ago I explored the gem fields in Queensland and from there really got into fossicking, which is looking for gemstones -- sapphires mostly -- and then I signed up to the Canberra Lapidary Club and learned how to shape different stones including Opals," Tolo explained.

"Since moving to Bendigo where all the gold is, I thought I'd look into it. A few months ago, my husband Dan, Kelsey Griffin, Keely Froling and I went on a tour with a nice couple, they took us out to a spot and showed us how to detect. I was using my Dad's 50-year-old detector."

Tolo has teamed up with Minelab, the world leader in metal detecting technologies for gold prospecting and treasure hunting, to spread the word about her pastime.

"It's a great way for people, especially women and children, to get off devices and into the bush, among beautiful scenery and it's cool to have a different hobby. It really helps with being active, mental health and being in nature," she says.

Three Pointers with UC Capitals' Chantel Horvat

1: After several years playing in Europe, this is my first season in the WNBL and the quality of the competition and depth of talent has stood out to me. Every team plays competitive basketball and is capable of snatching a win on any given night.

2: When I'm not playing basketball, you'll find me working on Chantel Makes. I've always loved getting creative. My mum taught me how to sew and my grandma taught me how to crochet and knit when I was a young girl. The long bus rides and winter nights overseas provide me with plenty of time to make fun clothing items and accessories.

3: My Dad Steve was a professional soccer player who had an incredible career from captaining the Socceroos to playing in the Premier League. He was, and still is, a large inspiration to me, whilst helping guide and influence me on my own sporting journey.