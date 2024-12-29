JackJumpers end 2024 with eight straight NBL wins

The Tasmania JackJumpers take care of business against the Brisbane Bullets and continue their electric form. (1:44)

The defending NBL champion Tasmania JackJumpers will end 2024 as the hottest team this season after an eighth straight win in a 95-86 home victory against the Brisbane Bullets.

Tasmania maintained a degree of control in the contest the whole way, leading by as much as 15 points and winning by nine as their championship defence gathered more momentum on Sunday.

The Bullets suffered a second straight loss while missing an extra scoring threat in the absence of the injured James Batemon, whose replacement is yet to arrive.

Jordon Crawford and the JackJumpers are on a roll. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Tasmania were in control throughout the first half and went to the break leading 52-44 after taking 16 more shots than Brisbane thanks to 12 offensive rebounds for 14 second chance points.

The Bullets stayed in touch by getting to the foul line 15 times but the visitors found it tough to build offensive flow against their in-form opponents.

That trend continued into the third quarter, with the Bullets unable to find a way to fully capitalise on their advantage inside via Tyrell Harrison (15 points, 12 rebounds) while Tasmania still missed pivotal centre Will Magnay.

Tasmania's lead grew to 15 in the third quarter and the Bullets could never get closer than six despite 28 fourth quarter points with the reigning champions improving to 11-8.

The JackJumpers again outworked their opponents with 17 offensive rebounds for 16 second chance points, while having just nine turnovers and scoring 54 points in the paint to 40.

Milton Doyle put up 23 points, five rebounds and three assists with Anthony Drmic adding 19 points and five boards, Majok Deng 16 points and four rebounds, and Jordon Crawford 13 points and eight assists.

Brisbane have now lost two straight this weekend after a run of winning five of six, having shot just 43% despite going 24-of-31 at the foul line.

Keandre Cook top-scored with 20 points, with Casey Prather putting up another 18 with seven rebounds, and Josh Bannan 17 points and six boards.