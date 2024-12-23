WNBL Weekly Round 9: Southpole to Southside; Top return for Tupea

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together news stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Southpole to Southside

Christmas came early for Kristi Harrower and her Southside Flyers on Sunday in the form of a much-needed win over the ladder-leaders. Having won just one of their past six games, the Flyers returned to Melbourne, after losing to Adelaide in the City of Churches on Friday night, and inflicted Bendigo, 9-0 before the round, its second loss of the weekend. It was made all the more sweeter for Harrower, and her assistant coach and father Bernie, with the victory coming against the club they steered to its only championships in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

"Christmas definitely came early, that was a desperately needed win for us, we needed that big time," Kristi told ESPN post-game.

"To do it against a quality group that has a lot of experience and will be there at the end of the season was really big. We were also coming off a huge, physical game against Adelaide, with travel in the background to then come home and play a second game.

"It was a good confidence booster too."

The Flyers, who have lost five games by 10 points or less, showed improvement and growth by repelling a fast-finishing Bendigo.

"One time out I said to the girls 'we can't protect the lead, we've got to continue to be confident and aggressive' and that's why it's a huge confidence booster for us to be able to hang tough when teams are coming at us, it just shows we can do it and if we play like that every week we can play with anybody in this league," Harrower said.

In more merry news for the Flyers, championship forward Carley Ernst is expected to return from a back injury after Christmas.

That's Doctor Foley to you

A familiar face was spotted behind the Bendigo Spirit bench during Sunday's game against Southside -- WNBL champion and life member Jess Foley. That's Dr Foley who is the team doctor for the Spirit. While players generally move into coaching, administration or media post-playing days, Foley, who practices out of HealthCare on Collins in Melbourne's CBD, works with the Spirit's medical team to look after the roster of the top-of-the-table team.

"When you play sport for so long, being part of a team is what you always miss," Foley explained. "Would I prefer to still be playing or coaching and enjoying the thrill of a win? Probably but even just being around a team environment is really nice, it's a feeling that never leaves you as an athlete."

Foley played 263 WNBL games for the AIS, Adelaide Lightning, Dandenong Rangers and Townsville Fire between 2000 and 2015. She earned WNBL All-Star status in 2007-08, a season where she was a key part of the Lightning's championship. Foley would go on to play in the AFLW and won a premiership in her debut season with the Adelaide Crows in 2019 and along with Monique Conti can lay claim to winning a title in both codes.

Top return for Tupea

It took all of one minute and 45 seconds for talented guard Tahlia Tupea to stamp her return to the WNBL in Round 9. The 2016-17 WNBL champion with Sydney, who most recently played for the UC Capitals in 2021-22 before taking time away from the game, played her first game of the season on Sunday and ignited the Flames with a trademark jump shot three to get her team on the scoreboard.

The Tall Fern, who also represented Australia as a junior before pledging her allegiance to New Zealand who she played for at last year's FIBA Asia Cup in Sydney, is fresh from a campaign with Northern Kahu in the Tauhi Basketball Aotearoa. The 27-year-old's impact was immediate with a team-high 18 points, two rebounds and two assists in an 86-73 defeat to Adelaide at the Quay Centre.

Tupea is a legitimate talent and it's fantastic to see her back playing professionally in Australia.

Three Pointers with Sydney's Sherrie Calleia

1: Returning to Sydney has been very fulfilling after four years between three different states. I've been able to spend time with family and friends and connecting back with them has filled my cup.

2: I use my social media platform to speak about issues like mental health because overall health and wellbeing isn't just our physical health but mental and emotional too. By choosing to be open and authentically express both the struggles and achievements and the highs and lows on and off the court, I hope to encourage others to have more compassion towards one another. I think this creates a better sense of connection with my small community, makes them more self-aware and hopefully helps give tools and advice to help heal and express themselves. It's important to be gentle and empathetic towards others -- you never truly know or understand what someone has been or is going through.

3: Each player gets a set amount of tickets per game and if I don't use them for my friends and family, I open it up to my followers to have the chance to watch the Sydney Flames in action wherever we play. I'm able to reconnect with those I've met in different states I've lived and played in and it's nice to have some Flames support at our away games too!