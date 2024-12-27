The ladder-leading Illawarra Hawks blow out the Brisbane Bullets on the road behind a dominant third quarter. (1:44)

American guard Josh Adams has agreed to a deal with the Brisbane Bullets for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBL season, sources told ESPN.

Adams will be an injury replacement for James Batemon, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a high-grade hamstring tear.

Adams, a dynamic 6'2 combo guard, has spent time in the NBL before, as a member of the Tasmania JackJumpers during the 2021-22 season. Adams was the JackJumpers franchise's first ever import signing; he would go on to average 16.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over that regular season in Tasmania, earning a spot on the All-NBL Second Team.

Former JackJumper Josh Adams has signed with the Bullets. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Adams played a key role in leading the JackJumpers to the 2022 NBL Championship Series, where they ultimately fell 3-0 to the Sydney Kings.

The 31-year-old most recently spent time in Greece, first with Promitheas and then as a member of Maroussi. He played just a total of nine games over his time in Greece.

The Bullets are currently seventh on the NBL ladder, with a 9-9 record. Justin Schueller's team has won five of its last seven games.

Adams is expected to be available for the Bullets in one of their early January games. He joins Casey Prather and Keandre Cook as the imports on the Bullets' roster.