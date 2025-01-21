WNBL Weekly Round 13: Rejuvenated Chambers ready to return; captain Cole sidelined

Courtney Woods believes Shannon Seebohm's investment in the individual, not just the player, is what makes the Townsville Fire such a strong team. (1:57)

Woods: Seebohm is willing to invest in you as an individual (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together news stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

REJUVENATED CHAMBERS READY TO RETURN

Fresh from her first Christmas break in 15 years, Cheryl Chambers is refreshed and ready to return to the game.

The reigning WNBL championship coach stepped away from the league this season after the most hectic, yet successful, of years in 2024.

First, she guided Southside to the title, the Flyers becoming the first team to play all six finals on the way to winning the trophy, in March.

Then, with Sandy Brondello at work in the WNBA, Chambers took the Opals to China and Japan on pre-Olympic tours, coached Australia at Ballin'24 in Melbourne, and then on to a bronze-medal winning Olympic campaign in Paris as an assistant coach.

Chambers needed a spell and has soaked up a rare festive season at home enjoying being present with her family and not thinking about the next training, game or scout.

"I yearned for it, it's a really special time for me, my family and the kids. To sit back and do it uninterrupted was pretty special. It was lovely this year to do all the things not only on Christmas, but in the lead-up, with bells on," she told ESPN.

Fresh from her first Christmas break in 15 years, Cheryl Chambers is refreshed and ready to return to the game. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

"I reckon I was spent, I really did need to stop but because I'm so passionate about basketball once the WNBL started I started getting a bit toey. It was a good time to recharge, I've been down to watch some of Dean (Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman)'s trainings and getting a bit of a fix here and there.

"I think a break has reaffirmed how much coaching means, it becomes a lifestyle. You do live and breathe and love it."

Chambers has been a mainstay in the WNBL for decades, first as a player with Nunawading, Coburg, then the Melbourne Tigers. An assistant coach at Bulleen, she took the head coaching reins in mid-2001 and in her final season in 2008-09 guided the club to its first-ever Grand Final.

She served as an assistant at Dandenong then the Melbourne Boomers before moving to Sydney, away from her young family, in 2016 and led the Flames to a championship in her first season. Moving home to Melbourne, Chambers took the reins of the Flyers in their inaugural 2019-20 campaign and coached them to two championships from four attempts, missing the finals just once.

With Chambers' youngest child Georgia, who was born while she was coaching Bulleen, now 18, the three-time Coach of the Year is able to spread her wings and won't be confined to Melbourne when her next opportunity arises.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

It took an extra couple of days, but games-record holder Kelly Wilson further etched her way into WNBL history on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was set to surpass Kristin Veal's all-time assist record in Bendigo's top-of-the-table clash with Perth at the start of the round but injury sidelined Wilson for a rare game.

Initial fears were that Wilson had broken a rib or injured a kidney while crashing the boards against Sydney in Round 11, but was cleared to play against Geelong and dished out her first assist minutes into the game.

COLE SIDELINED

Southside championship captain Bec Cole will miss the remainder of the season with a grade three hamstring strain.

After missing the Flyers loss to Geelong with a groin complaint, the 32-year-old returned against Townsville last round and was injured after slipping on a wet spot on the Townville Entertainment Centre court.

The injury is a significant blow for the Flyers who sit on the bottom of the ladder with a 4-12 record.

"Obviously we're not having the season we wished for right now, so as captain wanting to lead this team it's frustrating that I can't be out there on the floor, helping the young ones and leading with energy and my knowledge in games but now it's about how I can help from the bench," Cole told WNBL Weekly.

"Hopefully I can go on the road with my team and support them but for now it's about keeping everyone together, positive and upbeat, ensuring there's energy and enthusiasm around the group and belief that we can still finish the season strong."

FLETCHER SALUTES SAMI

The very player Sami Whitcomb surpassed on the all-time three-pointers made (466) list has heaped praise on the Bendigo Spirit star.

Narelle Fletcher, a sharpshooter across 296 WNBL games with the AIS, Melbourne Tigers, Perth Breakers and Dandenong, told ESPN she loved watching the Paris Olympic medallist go hard and back herself.

"Sami's got fabulous range and demands to be guarded a long way out which then creates driving lanes with defenders unable to help. She's clever and a competitor, from the sidelines she just looks like a player who wants to compete and win," Fletcher said.

"To survive, thrive and dominate for such a long time, she's obviously super professional and it seems like she's also a really popular, well-liked and respected teammate -- you got to love having players like that on your team.

"I enjoy watching her go hard and backing herself. Even in games where her shot hasn't dropped, she doesn't shy away from taking the next if it's there to be taken."

SHELLEY STANDS UP

Take a bow, Jaz Shelley.

The Geelong United recruit this season returned to the league, where she won the Betty Watson Rookie of the Year award in 2018-19, after a distinguished college career but things didn't immediately go to plan and before Christmas Shelley found herself coming off the bench.

But with crisis comes opportunity and for Shelley that was in the form of captain Keely Froling suffering a season-ending knee injury. The 24-year-old guard stepped back into the starting lineup and into the leadership role.

With 20 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, and 4 boards, she took United on her shoulders and to a come-from-behind win against Southside in Round 11 then 24 points, six assists, four steals in Friday night's win over Sydney, Shelley has not only performed but shown great character amid the challenges and role changes and is now riding a wave of form and confidence.

3 POINTERS WITH PERTH LYNX'S MACKENZIE CLINCH-HOYCARD

1: I had a bit of a rough NBL1 season and felt very behind coming into WNBL so my focus has been to get back to my usual playing self and help the team in whatever way I can when I'm on court. The season has gone so fast, we have such a talented team and it's been cool to see what we can do so far.

2: I have arthritis and do a lot to manage it and look after my body. At home, I have compression boots, a red light panel, and vibration plate. At Revital Health, I use the hyperbaric oxygen chamber, red light room, and infrared sauna. I've also recently started swimming again which helps with breathing and recovery. Regular chiro appointments are a big help too!

3: I joined WhatAbility as a support worker in 2023 and enjoy working with different participants and getting them out in the community. While as a support worker, we help those with disabilities they equally help us and really put things into perspective. I've loved getting out and about exploring Perth while making a small difference in someone's life.