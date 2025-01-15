Taipans' Makoi to fight assault, choking charges

Matt Hurt pours in 33 points on 77% from the field as the South East Melbourne Phoenix pull away from the Cairns Taipans late. (1:42)

Cairns Taipans guard Jackson Makoi has denied assaulting and choking a woman in a domestic violence incident and will contest the allegations in court.

The 24-year-old was arrested at the team hotel on Saturday and has since been suspended from playing for the NBL club.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of common assault and one count of choking without consent at Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident alleged to have occurred on Nov. 11, 2023 in western Sydney while the guard was contracted to the Sydney Kings.

The Oxley Park resident, who is in court under the name Anyiarbany Makoi, will fight these accusations at a hearing on April 1.

On Monday, the Taipans announced they had stood down the 24-year-old pending further court proceedings.

"The club is taking these allegations very seriously and will provide no comment while the investigation is ongoing," the team said in a statement.

The last-placed Taipans' season is set to finish with a clash against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Feb. 8, given their 4-17 record is likely to preclude them from a berth in the postseason.

Makoi's contract expires at the end of the season, leaving the 24-year-old's career in limbo.

He played for South Sudan at the Paris Olympics and has averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 11 NBL games this season.

He received his first big break when he signed with the Kings as a development player in 2022.

Makoi played 15 games in the 2022-23 NBL season for the Kings during the club's championship-winning campaign, but he ruptured the ACL in his right knee before the finals.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14