Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together news stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

MORE HISTORY FOR KELLY

When Kelly Wilson breaks a new WNBL record on Wednesday night her newest milestone will have extra significance.

The 41-year-old point guard tied Kristin Veal for career assists (1617) during Bendigo's win over Sydney at the weekend and will go ahead of the four-time WNBL champion in this round's top-of-the-table clash with Perth.

The ever-humble Wilson is the WNBL games record holder, suiting up for the 468th time in ESPN's game-of-the-round.

"When I was younger, I looked up to Vealy. She was part of that AIS team of teenagers that won the championship (in 1999) when I was watching the WNBL on TV and inspired me by the way she played the game," Wilson said.

Kelly Wilson takes the ball past Shyla Heal in Round 4. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"I've always been a passing point guard, I've learned a lot from players I played with and against and how to be better in that point guard position and role. I've had some great coaches over the years who encouraged me to do that, run a team and facilitate."

Still thoroughly excited about playing, competing and winning, Wilson is pumped for a heavyweight battle with the Lynx.

"1 v 2 on the ladder where the series is 1-1, that's what we're playing for. It's still the regular season but I think in terms of how the ladder will end up, this game means a lot.

"It's a challenge for us, Perth are a great team and have shown that throughout the entire season and we want to be up for that challenge."

FROLING GOES UNDER THE KNIFE

Geelong captain Keely Froling will undergo knee surgery this week putting an official full stop on her #WNBL25 season.

Froling tore her meniscus in United's loss to the UC Capitals on January 5 and will have it repaired on Tuesday in Melbourne by go-to knee guru Professor Julian Feller. The rehab is expected to be up to eight weeks.

The 28-year-old forward has averaged 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds leading United from the front, and by example, in its inaugural campaign.

THE FIRST GAMERS

Two familiar faces returned to the league at the weekend after signing mid-season for contrasting reasons.

Triple WNBL champion and 2014-15 league MVP Abby Bishop returned to where it all began - the AIS Arena with the UC Capitals where she has signed a three-game contract as an injury replacement.

The London Olympian, who announced her retirement from basketball at the end of last year, played just under 10 minutes and scored 4 points, 2 rebounds and a steal as the Caps beat Adelaide, 91-76.

Meanwhile in Townsville, the Fire unveiled Nia Coffey who has replaced guard Zia Cooke after club and player parted ways before Christmas.

The Atlanta Dream forward, who last played in the WNBL in 2018-19 for Adelaide where she was crowned Lightning's MVP, clocked 22 minutes off the bench and finished with 5 rebounds, 2 points and an assist.

Coffey arrived in Queensland last Tuesday and trained with the team before suiting up on Saturday night in the Fire's 73-63 victory over Southside.

DOUBLE TON FOR KYLIE

Kylie Voevodin joined rare air in Round 11 when she became just the third referee to officiate 200 WNBL games.

The Townsville product, who debuted in 2001, now sits alongside the late Sharon Arnold (201 games) and WNBL life member Jason Kelly (250 games) as the only officials to achieve the milestone in 45 seasons of the league.

"Over the past 23 seasons, I've had the privilege of stepping onto the court to support and uphold the integrity of this amazing sport," Voevodin said.

"From the intense rivalries to the buzzer-beaters and everything in between, this journey has been one of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I'm grateful for the friendships forged, the lessons learned and the opportunities to be part of such a remarkable league."

Three Pointers with Geelong United rookie Hannah Hank

1: This is my first year in the WNBL after graduating from Clemson University, South Carolina. My first season with Geelong United has come with a lot of growing pains but a lot of fun too!

2: Being a five-man, I think every week I have a tough match up because the league is so strong but I love how each game brings a different challenge.

3: I studied media at college, an English major and minored in communications. Along with my studies I wrote blogs for the communications department, interned with the Clemson Athletics radio station and they promoted my podcast/segment interviewing other international student-athletes. I've always been passionate about the relationship between sport and storytelling and am open to media opportunities.