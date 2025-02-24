Olgun Uluc and Kane Pitman discuss the FIBA standards blocking the path for Kyrie Irving possibly playing for the Australian national team. (2:36)

After steering the Opals to Paris bronze, Sandy Brondello has committed to seeing the Australian women's basketball team through to the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Opals returned to the Olympic podium in 2024 for the first time in 12 years, and Brondello also finally tasted success in the WNBA as mastermind of New York Liberty's inaugural championship in October.

During an epic finals series against Minnesota Lynx that went to a deciding fifth game, she coached her 38th play-off win and in doing so moved to second in WNBA history for play-off wins coached.

Brondello's contract extension means she will spend more than a decade as national coach after taking on the position in 2017.

Sandy Brondello says it wasn't the Opals' best performance. DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Games will represent a remarkable seventh Olympics for Brondello, who played in four (1988, 1996, 2000, 2004) and will be coach at three campaigns (2020, 2024, 2028).

"Having represented at six Olympics as a player and now coach, the Opals is such a big part of my life and one that I am most proud of," Brondello said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Having the pleasure to work with such motivated and talented athletes is such a joy, and the success that we have had is such a testament to the wider team who make up the Opals.

"I look forward to continuing as head coach until Los Angeles in 2028 and I'm thankful to be entrusted with this responsibility."

Paul Goriss has been appointed associate head coach, leading the program when Brondello has WNBA commitments.

The coaching panel also features Shannon Seebohm, Cheryl Chambers, Kristi Harrower and Renae Garlepp.