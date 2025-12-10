The Red Army embraced Bryce Cotton with open arms, chanting "MVP" as Perth paid tribute to their past star guard. (1:05)

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Xu fits for Froling

Alicia Froling will lean on her experience guarding her younger brothers, in age but not stature, when Townsville welcomes Chinese towering centre Han Xu on Sunday.

The Fire star measures in at 188cm and -- along with reigning Robyn Maher Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Cox -- will be tasked with slowing down 211cm Xu.

Froling's NBL brothers are in Xu's airspace with Sam 213cm and Harry 210cm.

Alicia Froling will have her hands full on Sunday. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"Maybe I'll just pretend I'm trying to guard Harry or Sam which I have done before. They obviously have a lot more weight and we haven't played one-on-one often in our adult life and Harry just backs me down but it's the length thing on the shot. Han is a finesse player rather than a backdown big," she told ESPN.

"My mindset going in will be being physical with her, trying not to let her get her catches but also knowing she's a great player so I'm not going to stop everything.

"I do love a challenge, I take a lot of pride in my defence and it's really cool Han is out here and exciting."

Don't think, just do for 'Mung3r'

Nicole Munger had the advice of assistant coach Nat Hurst running through her head as she shot the game winner for Canberra against Geelong.

A brilliant Zitina Auokuso pass found the American on the three-point line and she sunk a trademark triple with 2 seconds on the clock.

Munger praised her teammate and Hurst, who won 7 titles with the Caps, and is now sharing her experience and IQ with Canberra's guards.

"Natty always says to me that my best shots are the ones that I can't or don't think about, there was really no time to think about it, I just had to catch it and if it got blocked, it got blocked, it had to go up," Munger said.

"Z's passes are incredible, it got there in half a second, it was a perfect pass, I didn't have to move at all, she made my job really easy.

"It was right in my shot pocket, it felt good and then it went in."

The thrilling victory was a much-needed win for Canberra who nailed consecutive wins on Tuesday, defeating the Lightning, and will like its chances against Southside at home on Friday night.

Nicole Munger hits the game-winning three against the Geelong Venom. Adam Trafford/Getty Images

Towelled up

The championship experience isn't just on the floor this season following Marianna Tolo's role change from Bendigo Spirit team member to team manager after announcing her pregnancy.

There are now a combined 14 championships between team managers with former players now fulfilling the important gig which is far more than juggling towels and drink bottles in time outs.

Tolo has five titles to her name as does Canberra's organised and efficient Tracey Peacock while the Lightning's first-year team manager Marina Wood claimed 4 as a player, her first with North Adelaide then a further three with Adelaide in the 1990s.

Opals Watch - the Opals who shone in Round 8

Amy Atwell (Lynx): 32 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal vs. Flyers

Miela Sowah (Fire): 26 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound vs. Flames

Maddy Rocci (Flyers): 24 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists vs. Lynx and 18 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds vs. Spirit

Isobel Borlase (Spirit): 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists vs. Flyers and 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal vs. Geelong

Anneli Maley (Lynx): 19 rebounds, 13 points, 6 assists vs. Flyers

Steph Talbot (Lightning): 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists vs. Caps

Cayla George (Flyers): 16 points, 15 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists vs. Lynx and 18 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists vs. Spirit

Zitina Aokuso (Caps): 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals vs. Venom and 15 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal vs. Lightning

Jade Melbourne (Caps): 16 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds vs. Venom

Amy Atwell of the Lynx shoots for three against the Flyers. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Game of the week - Round 9

Townsville Fire vs. Perth Lynx

Sunday December 14, Townsville Entertainment Centre, 5.30pm local time

Christmas has come early with this game of the round, and perhaps season, and there's plenty to be unwrapped with this contest promising plenty.

The Fire won their last meeting, 79-70, back in Round 4 but the Lynx now have towering Han Xu in their line-up who's averaging 20.5 points after just two outings.

Townsville has options with reigning Robyn Maher defensive player of the year Lauren Cox and her frame and body work plus the run and physicality of Alicia Froling.

Amy Atwell is returning to full health and heating up from her favourite territory, the three point line and Shannon Seebohm and the Fire are too smart to underestimate the damage she can do.

The Fire sit pretty at the top of the ladder and have been notching up wins during a home stretch of games following five away games to start #WNBL26.

Miela Sowah has been the definition of consistent, since crossing to the Fire from the Lynx, while Townsville's stat sheet, stuffed with players in double figures, is prettier reading than Santa's nice list. Two great line-ups led by two coaches at the top of their game, contrasting styles, some of the best Aussie talent and an international megastar - bring on Sunday.

Round 9 Fixtures

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

UC Capitals vs. Southside Flyers, AIS Arena, 7:00pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

Geelong Venom vs. Bendigo Spirit, Geelong Arena, 7:00pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Sydney Flames vs. Adelaide Lightning, Quaycentre, 12:30pm (AEDT)

Townsville Fire vs. Perth Lynx, Townsville Entertainment Centre, 6:30pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

Southside Flyers vs. Geelong Venom, VIC State Basketball Centre, 7:00pm (AEDT)

