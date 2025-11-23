JackJumpers make it three straight over Kings

Open Extended Reactions

Tasmania have defied a short turnaround to fire on all cylinders back on home court to beat Sydney for a third time this NBL season, 104-81.

The JackJumpers were on top right from the outset on Sunday afternoon with Bryce Hamilton putting up 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Ben Ayre adding 19 points on three-of-four from outside and Josh Bannan another 19 points and eight boards.

Championship coach Scott Roth was delighted to get a clearer idea of what his group's capable of with David Johnson and Will Magnay back after six straight losses.

"This one game didn't solve everything but it at least gives you a glimpse of what the roster might look like moving into the season," Roth said.

"We'll just take it and build off the last few games where we've had really good moments but just had a bunch of lapses ... and it was hard to play with a 20-point lead against a team that was sitting here waiting for us.

Steve Bell/Getty Images

"But it's just a good way to go into the break for us."

The Kings had Bul Kuol, Tyler Robertson and Xavier Cooks all foul out with Kendric Davis finishing with 20 points and four assists, Kouat Noi 18 points and three assists and Makuach Maluach 11 points and five rebounds.

Tasmania were back at MyState Bank Arena after a competitive showing in Perth on Friday night, even though it was their sixth-straight loss.

They were hosting a Sydney side who hadn't played since securing a fourth-straight win last Sunday, and the Kings arrived without Matthew Dellavedova and Shaun Bruce.

The home side made the flying start leading 12-3 and they then put up 33 points to 16 in a blistering second quarter to be on top 60-40 by the half. The JackJumpers had 20 free-throw attempts to the Kings' 11 after conceding the first 15 foul shots to the Wildcats two days earlier.

Foul trouble became a story of the game for Sydney (7-6) with former MVP and championship captain Cooks collecting a fourth early in the third quarter and forcing him to sit.

Kuol did too but coach Brian Goorjian kept him out there and it didn't take him long to pick up a fifth foul, with over zealous back court checking of Tyger Campbell with 15 minutes of the game remaining.

"I thought they dominated us inside on the glass and got Tim (Soares), X (Cooks) and Bul in foul trouble in the first quarter, and that aspect for us was deep trouble the whole game," Goorjian said.

"Then there was the Delly factor and we just had to play Kendric into the ground with the ball in his hands the whole time, and that piece that he adds to us in an environment like that, and the pressure like that."

Tasmania maintained a 17-point lead by three-quarter time before completing the 23-point win to head into next week's FIBA break at 6-9 and cemented in the top six.

The JackJumpers welcomed back import Johnson (15 points, five assists) on Friday and then captain Magnay (eight points, seven rebounds) on Sunday, with both having a significant impact.