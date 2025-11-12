WNBL Round 5: everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' notebook

Adelaide has begun its search for a replacement player after scans confirmed Serena Sundell ruptured her ACL in Sunday's win over Sydney.

The Lightning are looking at experienced domestic performers as well as available international talent to replace the 2025 WNBA draftee who was averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across her first four WNBL games. She'd scored a game-high 20 points in Adelaide's second win of the season before succumbing to injury.

The 22-year-old is considering staying in South Australia to have surgery and begin her rebab with the South Australian Sports Institute and remain around the playing group. Her college, Kansas State, has also reached out to offer support and resources for their former player.

Tayla Brazel, on return this WNBL season from an ACL injury, will slip into the starting lineup for this weekend's clash with the Fire in Townsville.

It begins a busy burst for the Lightning who have 5 games in 15 days including road trips to north Queensland and Bendigo.

Mind Iz key

Isobel Borlase has opened up about the role a sports psych has played in her capturing sensational form to start the WNBL season.

The Paris Olympic medallist said postgame on Saturday night that working on mindset with the support of the Victorian Institute of Sport was reaping rewards.

Borlase, who crossed from Adelaide to Bendigo in the offseason, is also benefiting from a change of scenery, new teammates, and a supportive Spirit environment.

"She's been great, giving me things to work on each game which has allowed me to focus on the little things and not the outcome of the game which is easy to lean on," Borlase told ESPN.

"I've been doing some mindset work and that's been really helping with me the things I know I do well and trying to stick to them. It's definitely been a part of my game I've been trying to work on, people have seen what I can do but I think it's been consistent and that's part of sport."

As she led the Spirit to another win, Borlase had a cheer squad courtside which had travelled from South Australia in mum Jenny, a three-time netball world champ, father Darryl, grandfather Toby and his partner Julie.

Isobel Borlase put in an MVP performance in front of friends and family. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Cheers to Chris

He's coached over 400 games and two championships but Chris Lucas' 402nd game in the job might rank amongst his proudest yet.

His injury-struck Venom, with one win to their name this season, took down the Perth Lynx on Tuesday night with 21-year-old Lilly Rutunno, in her first fully contracted WNBL season, stepping up to deliver the upset.

The one hallmark of Lucas' coached teams, from Townsville to Adelaide, Melbourne, and now Geelong, is that they play hard and for him.

He's also got the best out of his best -- coaching five league MVPs in their winning seasons: Suzy Batkovic (Townsville, 2013-14, 2015-16), Steph Talbot (Adelaide, 2020), Cayla George (Melbourne, 2022-23), Jordin Canada (Melbourne, 2023-24) and perhaps Mackenzie Holmes might joint that list this season.

Opals Watch -- Round 4

Isobel Borlase (Spirit): 25 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Caps

Amy Atwell (Lynx): 22 points vs. Venom

Anneli Maley (Lynx): 20 points, 11 rebounds vs. Flyers

Miela Sowah (Fire): 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals vs. Venom

Cayla George (Flyers): 17 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Lynx

Amy Atwell (Lynx): 16 points vs. Flyers

Maddy Rocci: (Flyers) 15 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds vs. Lynx

Game of the week -- Round 5

Townsville Fire vs. Adelaide Lighting

Townsville Entertainment Centre, Saturday, November 15 -- 7pm

At times it's felt like Christmas would come quicker than Townsville's return home after its first five games on the road, ending on a nine-day road trip. The Fire went 4-1 with wins in Bendigo, Canberra, Perth and Geelong and now host an Adelaide side with two straight victories to its name.

Positives, there's been plenty across a stat sheet that's as loaded as Townsville's roster but the awakening of reigning Robyn Maher Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Cox might just be the most crucial.

The Lightning have lost import Serena Sundell to injury but are getting good production out of fellow American Sania Feagan, Dallas Loughridge is in form and Steph Talbot's ticking along nicely.

Adelaide has shown it knows how to win and now get to test themselves against the league's best.

Sportswoman like

Cometh the moment, cometh Lilly Rutunno.

With injury brings opportunity and at Geelong, this Speedy Gonzales point guard has stepped up and on Tuesday night led her team to a big, and surprise, win over Perth.

A former development player with Sydney and Melbourne, in game 13 she set new career highs in points with 21 (previously 8) and 10 assists (previously 8) and showed she has what it takes to become a great WNBL guard.

Rotunno honed her craft at Keilor under the tutelage of one of Australia's finest point guards Kristi Harrower before joining Geelong's NBL1 team this season. She played for Kahu in the NZ competition last year.

Fixtures

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Geelong vs. Southside

Geelong Arena, 5:30pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

UC Capitals vs. Sydney Flames

AIS Arena, 3:00pm (AEDT)

Townsville vs. Adelaide

Townsville Entertainment Centre, 7.00pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Perth Lynx vs. Bendigo Spirit

Perth High Performance Centre, 6:30pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Adelaide Lightning vs. Bendigo Spirit

SA State Basketball Centre, 7.00pm (AEDT)

