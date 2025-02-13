Adelaide have claimed their first NBL post-season win in seven years as import duo Kendric Davis and Montrezl Harrell starred in a 95-88 upset of the Sydney Kings.

The Sixers built a 16-point lead before halftime but had to withstand a huge fightback from the home side in Thursday night's Play-In Qualifier at Qudos Bank Arena.

MVP runner-up Davis had 24 points with six assists and made some crucial buckets down the stretch to tilt a see-sawing contest Adelaide's way after several lead changes in the second half.

DJ Vasiljevic was also important, finishing with 23 points and 7-of-11 shooting from long range.

Harrell not only finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but also had the last laugh in his battle with Kings fans, sarcastically waving goodbye after the final buzzer.