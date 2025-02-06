Armstrong posts triple-double as Taipans bite Bullets

Tyler Harvey leads the Illawarra Hawks to a historic first regular season championship with a 96-82 win over the New Zealand Breakers. (1:44)

NBA prospect Taran Armstrong made scouts take notice as he posted the first triple-double of his NBL career to fire Cairns to a 100-88 home win over Brisbane.

Armstrong exploded in the second half on Thursday night and finished with an equal game-high 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a dominant display.

The 23-year-old guard combined superbly with Sam Wardenburg (23 points, seven rebounds) to rip the game away from the Bullets after scores were level at half-time.

Armstrong, who reportedly has interest from multiple NBA teams, is in the mix for the NBL's next generation and most improved player awards after an outstanding second season in professional ranks.

Taran Armstrong of the Taipans. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

Taipans coach Adam Forde is adamant his young captain is destined for bigger stages.

"This is just an example of what he's capable of doing and the evolution of his game from last year to this year," Forde said post-game.

"Imagine what that's going to look like five years from now, wherever he is in the world, just capitalising on his talent that he's had to work really hard for."

Armstrong knew he was within touching distance of a triple-double when Forde told him at a time-out he needed one more rebound to reach the milestone.

There were just 13 seconds left on the clock when Armstrong hauled in a defensive rebound to put the icing on the cake of a standout performance.

"The guys were taking care of me a little bit late, letting me know I was close," Armstrong told ESPN post-game.

"It's something for the fans. We've had a tough season and they continue to show up time after time.

"To give them a little bit of excitement this late in the year means a lot."

Taran Armstrong picked up the first triple-double of his career. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

Brisbane guard Keandre Cook tried his best to match Armstrong, tallying 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while fellow import Casey Prather had 19 points.

Prather was in early foul trouble and spent time in the change room being assessed for a knee injury after slipping on the court during the first half.

It didn't stop the Bullets erasing a 12-point deficit to tie the game at 48-all by half-time.

But Armstrong and Wardenburg stepped up for Cairns after the main break to give their last-placed team a fourth win from their last six games.

It has been a strong finish to a campaign that ends away to Tasmania on Saturday night.

The result brought down the curtain on an injury-riddled season for Brisbane who will miss the finals for the sixth straight year.

Bullets chief executive Malcolm Watts this week revealed the club will commission an independent review of the injuries that derailed their season.

It comes amid ongoing speculation around the coaching future of Justin Schueller, who is contracted for next season.

"From the start of the year it's been a challenge with different things we've had to deal with but there's been no drop of our heads and no lack of doing the work," Schueller said.

"Sometimes years like this are right before when it really becomes what you're building to and I know we've got something special building right now."