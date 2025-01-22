Open Extended Reactions

The search for the next head coach of the Australian Boomers has entered its next phase, with multiple high-profile candidates still in the mix for the program's top job.

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder is among those who advanced to the final stages of the selection process and is regarded as one of the frontrunners to succeed Brian Goorjian, sources told ESPN.

Former German national team head coach Gordon Herbert also expressed interest in the position, and has advanced deep into the selection process, sources said.

Snyder is in his second season with the Hawks, and previously spent time in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers. The 58-year-old Snyder coaches Dyson Daniels in Atlanta, with the Boomers wing in the midst of a career season.

Herbert, 65, was the head coach of Germany from 2021-2024, leading them to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadian recently joined Bundesliga and EuroLeague side Bayern Munich as its new head coach.

Could Dyson Daniels and Quin Snyder team up at international level with Australia, too? Jason Miller/Getty Images

Adam Caporn and Will Weaver -- both of whom have served as an assistant coach for the Boomers in the past -- are also understood to be among those still in the running for the vacant head coach position.

Melbourne United head coach Dean Vickerman is highly regarded within Basketball Australia as a potential lead assistant for the successful candidate, sources said.

"There has been a strong level of depth applying for the position and we appreciate the level of interest and quality presented by the candidates," Basketball Australia's Executive General Manager of High Performance, Jason Smith, said in a statement to ESPN.

"We will continue to be diligent in our process to ensure the next Boomers coach meets our expectations and aspirations for the future of the program."

The Boomers are coming off a sixth place finish at the Paris Olympics, and are projected to be led by the likes of Josh Giddey, Daniels, and Jock Landale moving forward.

The next major tournament for the Boomers is the 2027 FIBA World Cup, which will take place in Qatar.